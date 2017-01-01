Most technologies on the market today rely on multiple needle electrodes in the patient’s arms or legs to locate motor nerves in the cervical and lumbar spine, and generate signals that can be problematic due to anesthesia effects, electrical interference or interpretation challenges. These systems typically require a neuromonitoring specialist to interpret the signals and guide the surgeon.

Sentio’s platform provides real-time feedback directly to the surgeon on nerve location using adhesive smart-sensors that are applied to the skin. The system can be set up by operating room personnel, does not require a neuromonitoring specialist, and has a minimal footprint in the operating room. In an animal model, Sentio’s technology detected nerve location faster than one competitive system and at lower levels of stimulation2.

“With Sentio’s nerve localization technology, DePuy Synthes will strengthen its spine portfolio in decompression procedures as well as lateral surgery, and build a platform for future innovation in minimally invasive surgery,” said Ciro Römer, Company Group Chairman, DePuy Synthes. “The surgeon-driven approach will also help us reach more customers operating in an ambulatory surgery setting. This acquisition underscores our commitment to investing in differentiated technologies that help us reach more customers and patients around the world.”

DePuy Synthes has the second largest spine business in the world with a broad portfolio of spinal care solutions, including treatments for aging spine, less invasive surgery, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, care delivery innovation and enabling technologies. The company intends to leverage its broad network to expand the availability of Sentio’s technology to DePuy Synthes customers globally.

About DePuy Synthes Companies

DePuy Synthes Companies, part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, provides one of the most comprehensive orthopaedics portfolios in the world. DePuy Synthes Companies solutions, in specialties including joint reconstruction, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery and sports medicine, are designed to advance patient care while delivering clinical and economic value to health care systems worldwide. For more information, visit www.depuysynthes.com.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to the acquisition of Sentio LLC. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of DePuy Synthes Products, Inc., the DePuy Synthes Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges related to integrating Sentio’s products and technologies and ensuring their continued performance and market growth; the potential that the expected benefits and opportunities related to the transaction may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; challenges inherent in product development, including the uncertainty of clinical outcomes and commercial success; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; the ability of DePuy Synthes to successfully execute strategic plans; challenges to patents manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; global health care reforms and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2017, including under “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including under the caption “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” and the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The DePuy Synthes Companies and Johnson & Johnson do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

* The Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies comprise the surgery, orthopaedics, and cardiovascular businesses within Johnson & Johnson’s Medical Devices segment.

