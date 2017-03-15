Recently, on February 1, eported that Roche had plans to expand its diabetes business, which is worth $2 billion annually, not sell or spin it off. Some analysts believe the speculation of a sale was related to Johnson & Johnson JNJ )’s announcement in late January that it planned to divest its own diabetes unit. The U.S. diabetes market has been in decline lately, largely because of reimbursement issues. Paris-based Sanofi SNY )’s Diabetes and Cardiovascular unit sales dropped 2.5 percent globally in the third quarter of 2016, and its diabetes franchise was down 1.5 percent. Around the same time, Novo Nordisk NVO ), a major Sanofi competitor in the diabetes space, announced plans to layoff 1,000 workers.

Roche indicated that the job cuts were to remain competitive in the diabetes care market. “Roche is deeply grateful to all those who have contributed and dedicated themselves to the company and the millions of people living with diabetes,” the company said in a statement. “The company is committed to supporting its colleagues in identifying other positions within the wider Roche organization where possible.”

Although the U.S. diabetes market is in decline, the Asian market is up, with recent sales increasing by 16 percent, mostly driven by China. Roland Diggelmann, head of Roche’s Diagnostics division, told Reuters in February that approximately 100 million Chinese were possibly diabetics, and only a small percent of them had been diagnosed.

There is even speculation that Roche would consider buying J&J’s diabetes assets, although Diggelmann said that regulators probably wouldn’t allow it, and that Roche’s interest was minimal because they overlap with the company’s existing portfolio.