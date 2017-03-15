Top Articles
Roche indicated that the job cuts were to remain competitive in the diabetes care market. “Roche is deeply grateful to all those who have contributed and dedicated themselves to the company and the millions of people living with diabetes,” the company said in a statement. “The company is committed to supporting its colleagues in identifying other positions within the wider Roche organization where possible.”
Although the U.S. diabetes market is in decline, the Asian market is up, with recent sales increasing by 16 percent, mostly driven by China. Roland Diggelmann, head of Roche’s Diagnostics division, told Reuters in February that approximately 100 million Chinese were possibly diabetics, and only a small percent of them had been diagnosed.
There is even speculation that Roche would consider buying J&J’s diabetes assets, although Diggelmann said that regulators probably wouldn’t allow it, and that Roche’s interest was minimal because they overlap with the company’s existing portfolio.
On February 15, 2017, Roche announced it had expanded its partnership with mySugr, a digital diabetes service company. mySugr develops apps that help diabetics manage their illness. Roche’s next generation of Accu-Chek blood glucose meters, the Accu-Chek Guide and the Accu-Chek Instant systems integrate with the mySugr apps.
“With this expanded partnership we will continue to offer latest innovations to our customers that will empower them to seamlessly integrate therapy management into their everyday lives, so they have less to think and worry about,” said Marcel Gmuender, Global Head of Roche Diabetes Care, in a statement. “Digital health solutions have proven to help manage diabetes-related data more effectively. This makes data more meaningful and can ultimately lead to better therapy outcomes.”
At the same time, Roche Diabetes Care announced a new Bluetooth version of its Accu-Chek Guide monitor, which allowed integration into some of Medtronic’s future insulin pumps. The Accu-Chek Guide was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2016, but as of mid-February, was not available in the UK.
The two deals with mySugr and Medtronic (MDT) suggest that Roche isn’t limiting its involvement in the diabetes market, but it’s working on strategic partnerships to expand its blood glucose meters’ functionality and to promote their wider use.
