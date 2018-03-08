[AMBLER, PA]—3/8/2018—DiD, an advertising agency specializing in healthcare marketing, is proud to announce national certification as a Women-Owned Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

“In the era of #MeToo and #TimesUp, it’s a great, positive message to share with our clients, vendor partners, friends, and families” says Patty Henhoeffer, one of three managing partners at DiD who are women.

“We are only as strong as our team. And that team is comprised of strong, smart, and fabulous women and men who are committed to doing the right thing with tenacity, precision, and grace.”

WBENC’s national standard of certification is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

About DiD:

DiD is a healthcare marketing agency that offers a full suite of capabilities, including strategic planning, brand positioning, media, creative, development, and studio services to transform complicated science into simple, powerful stories.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

