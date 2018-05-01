DHC and Intouch Solutions have partnered together since 2014 on projects designed to educate and inform the life sciences industry. Their new ebook takes a holistic look at the future of marketing and AI’s impact on how individuals will receive messages in a world where, by 2025, consumers are projected to have nearly 5,000 interactions a day.

“With the proliferation of data-driven marketing, which continues to expand exponentially as increasing amounts of data are available, we wanted to explore how AI can be harnessed to enhance marketing efforts while balancing patient privacy,” said Mark Bard, founder, DHC. “We explore that delicate harmony given the increasing use of AI in marketing specifically — and in business more broadly.”

“At Intouch, we strive to ensure the solutions we bring to the table anticipate the future and leverage the best technology and human intelligence,” added Justin Chase, executive vice president at Intouch Solutions. “AI holds great promise, but, often, is not well understood. Through the ebook partnership with the DHC, our goal is to make the concepts of modern marketing and AI more accessible, served up in a dynamic ebook format that brings the information to life.”

AI and machine learning give pharma marketers new abilities to automate and predict, changing the way companies market, the people they hire, the questions they ask and the plans they make. The first chapter of the book, “Data, AI and the Age of Modern Marketing” was previewed April 23 at the DHC Northeast Summit and is available now. Subsequent chapters will be released in the coming months, including the results of additional proprietary research. The final chapter is expected to be available in October. Chapters cover what AI is and why it matters; the landscape including the technology and platforms of data, AI and modern marketing; the pharma point of view; and a look ahead to the next five years.

Access the first chapter now — and sign up to be notified of future chapters, webinars and other live discussions — at https://www.modernpharmamarketing.com.

About Digital Health Coalition

The Digital Health Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created to serve as the collective voice for the discussion of current and future issues relevant to digital marketing of healthcare products and services. We engage diverse stakeholders through research, events and advocacy projects, and then recommend specific actions that will drive innovation.

About Intouch Solutions Inc.

Founded in 1999, Intouch Solutions Inc. is a privately held marketing agency with offices in Kansas City, Chicago, New York City, London and Mumbai. Intouch employs more than 700 people and has been named Agency of the Year five times. Specializing in solutions for the life science industries, Intouch is redefining what marketing means to these industries. Contact Intouch at getintouch@intouchsol.com or visit them on the Web at www.intouchsol.com.

SOURCE Digital Health Coalition