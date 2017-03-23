Current FDA-approved prescribing information recommends HLA-B*15:02 screening only for patients of Asian ancestry prior to carbamazepine use, since this allele is known to be present at a higher frequency in Asian populations. Similarly, insurance coverage for HLA-B*15:02 testing prior to Carbamazepine therapy has been limited to those with Asian and Oceanian ancestry.

In a study accompanying the discovery, scientists at CogenDx discovered that HLA-B*15:02 may be present in more Americans than expected. The study identified 149 HLA-B*15:02-positive individuals, of which a subgroup of 62 had physician-reported ethnicity information. Out of the 62 individuals with reported ethnicity, 43% were identified by their physicians as having Asian ancestry, but more than half of the remaining patients who had HLA-B*15:02 (57%) were identified as having Caucasian, African American, Hispanic, or other ethnicity.

“Our critical finding in the ethnically diverse US population is that people who may not be identified as having Asian ancestry may indeed carry HLA-B*15:02 and therefore be at risk for severe side effects. This shows that physicians may need a better indicator than self-reported ethnicity to identify which patients may be at risk.” said Tanya Moreno. “We demonstrate with this study that the tagging SNP is an accurate screening tool for HLA-B*15:02 regardless of observed or self-reported ethnicity.”

