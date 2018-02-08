Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > FDA/Regulatory > FDA > Complete Response Letter > GSK wins Advair reprieve as Novartis copy delayed
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

GSK wins Advair reprieve as Novartis copy delayed

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, February 8th, 2018

 

Drugmaker GSK wins fresh Advair reprieve as Novartis copy delayed

 

LONDON (Reuters) – GlaxoSmithKline has won another reprieve for its blockbuster Advair lung drug after U.S. regulators delayed approval of a generic copy from Novartis’s Sandoz division.

The Swiss drugmaker said in an emailed statement on Thursday it had received a so-called complete response letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a generic Advair launch this year was now “highly unlikely”.

Such letters from the FDA typically outline concerns and conditions that must be addressed to gain U.S. approval.

 

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Edmund Blair

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-gsk-advair-novartis/drugmaker-gsk-wins-fresh-advair-reprieve-as-novartis-copy-delayed-idUSKBN1FS12J

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

December 2017 Focus: Ad Agency Roundtable and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Main Navigation