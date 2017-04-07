Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > FDA/Regulatory > European Medicines Agency (EMA) > EMA clears Actelion’s Uptravi after safety review
Print Friendly

EMA clears Actelion’s Uptravi after safety review

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, April 7th, 2017

 

The European Medicines Agency on Friday gave its green light for doctors to continue using Actelion’s Uptravi, saying a review after five patient deaths in France did not suggest an increase in mortality linked to the pulmonary arterial hypertension drug.

“No changes to the prescribing information are considered necessary,” said the agency, which initiated its review after France’s drug regulator in January issued a “Dear Doctor” letter recommending doctors not begin new Uptravi treatments pending an investigation.

Johnson & Johnson is in the midst of a $30 billion takeover of Actelion, which said this month the deal is on track to close in the second quarter.

 

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

 

Reuters source:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-actelion-johnson-johnson-uptravi-idUSKBN1791RE

Ad Right Top

Top Articles

Top Articles

Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Most Comented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

February 2017 Focus: Top 10 Pipelines, Agenda 2017 and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2015 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Password Reset
Please enter your e-mail address. You will receive a new password via e-mail.

Main Navigation