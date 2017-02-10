A European Medicines Agency drug safety panel recommended on Friday that Actelion’s Uptravi drug may continue to be used in line with current prescription information amid a probe into five deaths in France among those using the pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine.

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-actelion-johnson-johnson-uptravi-idUSKBN15P1KU