Top Articles
- Top 10 Pipelines 11,666 views
- Annual Report: Top 10 Pipelines 10,000 views
- Celgene Snaps Up Merck & Co.’s Giant Complex in New Jersey 9,300 views
- Top 100 Biotechnology Companies Special Report: The Acquisition Game 3,600 views
The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry
A European Medicines Agency drug safety panel recommended on Friday that Actelion’s Uptravi drug may continue to be used in line with current prescription information amid a probe into five deaths in France among those using the pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
Source: Reuters Health
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-actelion-johnson-johnson-uptravi-idUSKBN15P1KU
Sorry. No data so far.
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
December 2016 Focus: Trump, Turing, New Marketing Ventures and more!