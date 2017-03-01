To lead this new agency, Evoke brought on board Roger Salazar as Managing Director. “Roger brings to the group extensive experience in both multicultural and general advertising,” says Connolly. “He understands these segments and our clients’ objectives—and how to effectively tie them together to benefit consumers and brands.”

Salazar notes that different cultures often view their health and these brands differently, and make their decisions with different motivations and cultural perspectives in mind. He adds, “This space holds so much promise, yet remains untapped or even ignored. I’m excited to leverage Fabric’s perspective and apply our unique approach to our client’s challenges.” Salazar brings a wealth of experience working on multicultural initiatives from his time focusing on consumer marketing and digital advertising at ConAgra and Procter & Gamble, and more recently, in a dedicated multicultural marketing role at CIEN+ (formerly XL Alliance).

Fabric will be located in the New York offices of Evoke Group.

About Fabric

Fabric is the agency for multicultural health in a connected world. Across cultures, languages, generations and channels, Fabric weaves enduring connections between health & wellness brands and the diversity of their consumers. We help clients navigate today’s shifting cultural landscape and identify actionable insights that can create more culturally inspired—more human—brands. Visit Fabric at www.fabricmc.com.

About Evoke Group

Evoke Group is a collection of leading health marketing companies committed to a culture of digital excellence and bound by a common purpose: Health More Human™. With offices in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Los Angeles, the group includes Evoke Health, FIRSTHAND, Fabric, and Traverse HealthStrategy, and is a member of the Huntsworth Health (www.hhealth.com) global group of best-in-class companies. Visit Evoke Group at www.evokegroup.com.