, toldin an exclusive interview that although this is the first annual transparency report for Janssen, the company has a proud history of being transparent.

“There are a lot of stakeholders asking questions… and we felt this was a step we could take to advance the dialogue and talk about where we need to go,” Tillet said.

In its transparency report, Janssen says it is looking to advance the dialogue on a more value-based healthcare system, which would improve patient health, increase access to medicine, and contain costs. By being more transparent about the costs of a drug, from discovery to commercialization, Janssen will be in a greater position to work with its stakeholders and become advocates for improvements, Tillet said.

The report highlights the complexity of drug pricing in the United States, but notes that prescription drugs are about 14 percent of overall healthcare costs. That amount of spending has been stable for some time and Tillet said is predicted to remain stable. Because of that stability, she said Janssen wants its transparency report to provide consumers with accurate information about drug pricing.