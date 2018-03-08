New Offering Expands Network’s Capabilities to Include Comprehensive Brand Identity and Design Services

New York, March 7, 2018 – FCB Health President and CEO Dana Maiman announced today the creation of their BX: Brand Experience Design Group, a full-service branding agency dedicated to the development of verbal, visual and sensory brand identities across healthcare and wellness.

Born from FCB Health’s globally acclaimed agency network, BX is the only branding group with deep connections to a range of disciplines in the healthcare marketing industry, including medical, media, analytics, digital and broadcast production.

BX offers a comprehensive suite of branding capabilities that include design planning, brand architecture, verbal and visual identity development, packaging and name creation – all critical and uniquely complex in healthcare marketing – while pioneering the industry forward with new offerings such as audio branding.

The launch comes on the heels of a new strategic partnership with healthcare branding agency Brandsymbol, to enhance BX’s fast-growing naming capability. With more than 20 years of trademarking and regulatory submission expertise, Brandsymbol has partnered with the branding team on numerous naming initiatives since 2015.

Now serving as an independent agency, BX was created as the result of FCB Health’s work building relevant brand experiences that disrupt the industry, including product launches, corporate brands, clinical trials, patient support programs and technologies. Prior to the group’s consolidation under the BX name, the team’s collective branding expertise in creative strategy and intelligent design resulted in the successful launches of over 100 brands across different sectors within Health and Wellness.

“One of the unique advantages of our network is that our agencies are able to work in tandem to meet the needs of our clients,” said Maiman. “In launching BX, we’re excited to marry consumer design best practices with our unequaled healthcare knowledge. We’re always forcing ourselves to reimagine the industry, always adapting and evolving. We’re truly Never Finished.”

BX reflects the Network’s mission to elevate the creative culture of the pharmaceutical industry while diversifying its business offerings. “We are truly committed to elevating the brand experience for our health and wellness clients to the higher purpose they serve. We’re looking to partner with those pioneers who embrace the idea of impacting people’s lives with advancements that help us live longer and be healthier,” remarked Fernando Fernandez, the group’s creative lead. “Our experience, connections and nimble business model offer our clients a competitive service unlike any other.”

The agency is composed of a team of highly accomplished designers and branding planners with a diverse range of experience, including FDA regulatory affairs, pharmacology, social and cultural anthropology and design management. Representing 11 countries and 14 languages, the agency’s talent lends cultural insights that lead to clients’ brand success, continuing FCB’s legacy of global excellence. To learn more, visit www.bx.design.

About FCB Health

FCB Health is one of the world’s most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, the FCB Health Network employs more than 1,600 people around the globe, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes Area 23, Neon, FCBCURE, FCB Halesway, ICC, ProHealth, Hudson Global, Trio, Mosaic Group, FCBVio and BX. An FCB Health company was named “Agency of the Year” by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In seven of the past eight years, an FCB Health company has received “Most Creative Agency” honors, and its Area 23 unit was named “Healthcare Agency of the Year” in 2017 by the New York Festivals’ Global Awards and Cannes Lions, the world’s preeminent annual creative awards festival. Honoring excellence in healthcare communications, the Global Awards named the FCB Health Network the “Global Healthcare Network of the Year” for 2017.