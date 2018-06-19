This accolade is given annually and honors the “healthcare network that obtains the most points” in both award wins and shortlist entries across the Pharma and Health & Wellness categories at Lions Health. Lions Health is the portion of the Cannes Lions Festival dedicated to recognizing “creativity with the power to change lives” by delivering the “insights, ideas, tools and techniques that lead to life-changing outcomes.”

The award builds on the strong winning streak for the FCB Health Network, particularly Area 23, which includes the agency’s recent dominance at the 2018 Manny Awards. At the event, hosted by Med Ad News, Area 23 made history by taking home all three top titles at once – “Agency of the Year,” “Most Creative Agency” and “Most Admired Agency” – for the second year running.

Aside from securing one of the Festival’s most coveted honors, the FCB Health Network also won notable accolades during the Pharma award ceremony. The list of winners comprises:

“Healthcare Network of the Year” – FCB Health Network

Silver – “Battle in the Bone” – Area 23

Silver – “The World’s Smallest Booth” – Area 23

Silver – FCB Health – “5 Million Puffs”

Bronze – FCB Health – “5 Million Puffs”

Commenting on the network’s unprecedented success, Dana Maiman, chief executive officer and president of FCB Health, attributed the award wins to FCB Health’s focus on innovation in the healthcare space.

“A few years ago, [FCB Health Chief Creative Officer] Rich Levy and I set a goal for our agencies to raise the bar creatively and develop the most forward-thinking work that challenges norms. Our agencies have not only met this goal – they’ve surpassed it, and continually set the bar higher and higher for themselves. Our strong performance at both the Manny Awards and now Cannes Lions speaks to level of unbeatable talent and caliber of work within the network as a whole, and I am so proud to be a part of it.”

Rich Levy was onstage with his team to receive one of the evening’s top honors. He remarked: “Winning ‘Healthcare Network of the Year’ is a dream for us. It’s surreal. Our aim as a network at FCB Health has always been to create the most impactful, inventive and boundary-breaking work for our clients, and to try to transform healthcare advertising in some way – to leave it better than we found it. This honor would not be possible without my partner, Dana, as well the rockstar pioneers at our 17 FCB Health Network agencies across the globe. Congratulations to all of our teams on this incredible recognition.”

Collectively, the FCB Network notched four Lions on day one, made up of three Silver and one Bronze. Refer to the list below for full information on each win:

Cannes Lions – Pharma

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media SILVER Area 23 Battle in the Bone Bayer Pharmaceuticals,

Inc. Pharma – Regulated SILVER Area 23 The World’s

Smallest Booth Eli Lilly and

Company Pharma – Regulated SILVER FCB Health 5 Million Puffs

(Kitchen, Living

Room, Garage) Boehringer

Ingelheim Pharma – Regulated BRONZE FCB Health 5 Million Puffs

(Kitchen, Living

Room, Garage) Boehringer

Ingelheim Pharma – Regulated:

Healthcare Professional

