New Offering Combines Promotional Medical Communications Expertise with Comprehensive Agency-of-Record Services

New York, September 5, 2018 – CEO and President of FCB Health Network Dana Maiman announced today the launch of AREA 23 ON HUDSON, a realigned offering that combines Hudson Global’s renowned medical communication expertise with Area 23’s comprehensive agency-of-record services and unrivaled creativity.

“We’re excited to infuse Hudson Global’s world-class clinical and technologically advanced offerings with Area 23’s bold innovation and creativity,” said Maiman. “As FCB Health Network continues to grow, we are truly never finished addressing our clients’ constantly evolving challenges.”

AREA 23 ON HUDSON will be led by Jamie Cipriano and Michael Lieberman, PhD, with oversight from Area 23 co-Managing Directors Renee Mellas and Tim Hawkey. Cipriano will continue to serve in her role as Executive Vice President, while Lieberman will expand his Executive Director of Scientific Strategy/Medical Affairs role at Area 23 with responsibility across the comprehensive medical team.

“Our clients spoke and we listened. Today, there seems to be much more of a blurred line between promotional medical education and agency-of-record assignments,” said Mellas. “More and more of our clients were looking for partners to travel with them on the early prelaunch journey, through launch and beyond. This new structure enables us to better meet their needs by infusing massive creativity with their critical med ed needs.”

As part of this realignment, Hudson Global’s 5 Medical Marketing and Hudson Medical Communications divisions will operate in partnership with AREA 23 ON HUDSON. HiLine, Hudson Global’s all-star production team recognized for its unparalleled broadcasting capabilities, will fold into Studio Rx Productions. Led by Director of Content Creation Matthew Hall, Studio Rx Productions is FCB Health Network’s filmmaking, animation and experiential production agency.

AREA 23 ON HUDSON will be located in the newly sought-after Yonkers Waterfront District, a neighborhood that mirror’s the agency’s drive to push industry boundaries and serve the FCB Health Network’s “Never Finished” credo.

Area 23, AdHealth’s 2018 “#1 Agency in the World,” is a full-service agency that has dismantled barriers that stand in the way of true innovation. Its “What if” business model goes beyond agency sloganism and provides a real framework to do breakthrough creative. Just ask any one of the more than 400 entrepreneurial, passionate, curious and bold people who work there. The agency, led by Executive Vice President and co-Managing Director Renée Mellas, and Executive Creative Director and co-Managing Director Tim Hawkey, has undergone significant growth in the last seven years, increasing its size by seven-fold under their leadership.

Area 23’s campaigns are consistently recognized with top advertising industry awards and honors. In 2017, Med Ad News named Area 23 “Agency of the Year,” “Most Creative Agency” and “Most Admired Agency”—the first time that any agency was able to win the show’s top three awards at once. But Area 23 didn’t stop there- in 2018, it took home the Med Ad News trifecta yet again. Area 23 was also recognized as “Agency of the Year” in 2017 by Cannes Lions Health, Medical Marketing & Media, The Global Awards and Clio Health. After winning 19 Cannes Lions in the last two years, Area 23 is unique in being recognized outside of the healthcare space for its creative, taking home Lions from the Outdoor, Print & Publishing, Glass, Innovation, PR, Direct and Mobile categories.

FCB Health Network is one of the world’s most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 1,700 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes FCB Health New York, Area 23, Neon, FCBCure, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health Toronto, FCB Health London, ProHealth, Trio, Mosaic Group, FCBVIO, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, Studio Rx, Studio Rx Productions, FCB Health Brasil and AREA 23 ON HUDSON. The FCB Health Network was named “Agency of the Year” by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received “Most Creative Agency” honors. Cannes Lions, the world’s preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its Area 23 unit “Healthcare Agency of the Year” in 2017, and named FCB Health Network “Healthcare Network of the Year” in 2018.