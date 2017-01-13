PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 13, 2017 – Dana Maiman, CEO of FCB Health, announced today that Joe Soto and Steven Hebert have been appointed to the roles of Co-Managing Directors for FCBCure, the company’s New Jersey office.

“We are excited to welcome such a talented team to lead FCBCure,” said Maiman. “Their diverse experience and proven track record, both individually and as a team, will be instrumental in continuing the transformation of our business and the business of our clients.”

Soto and Hebert join FCBCure after spending the past four years together at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness in Manhattan, where they led account and creative teams, respectively. “For us the key was always about painting a picture of success, for our clients and our people,” said Soto. “At FCBCure and with the FCB Health family, we have an even bigger canvas to work with.”

The transformation of the former ICC Lowe agencies began 18 months ago with their consolidation and introduction into the FCB Health family of agencies. It continued with the rebrand to FCBCure and the renovation of the agency’s offices, tearing down over 150 walls in the process.

Soto and Hebert will lead a staff of 130+ in the company’s offices in Parsippany, New Jersey. “Talent is a top priority for us,” said Hebert who heads up the group’s creative offerings. “There’s a lot of great talent that doesn’t live between the Hudson and East rivers. Now they have a home, closer to home, worth entrusting with their careers.”

According to Soto, “FCBCure is an amazing organization, with the best talent from throughout the industry, backed by the full weight of FCB Health.”

“FCBCure is more than just a name. It is an aspiration, a promise we make to our clients and ourselves,” said Hebert. “It says that we won’t stop, we won’t relent, we won’t back down until we have solved a problem completely. Our clients deserve nothing less.”

FCBCure is a spirited band of alchemists, risk-takers, strategists, poets, producers, dreamers, artists and disrupters who believe it’s time healthcare marketing got a second opinion. What’s needed now is smarter, more differentiated thinking, inspired visual solutions that break through the clutter, and dialogues that create deeply personal connections. This dedication to healing the industry is a philosophy FCBCure lives by and delivers on every day.

FCBCure is a full-service healthcare agency with 130+ full-time employees dedicated to healthcare advertising and promotion for healthcare professionals and consumers across all channels. FCBCure’s deep client roster includes Allergan, Bayer, DSI, Heron, J&J Vision Care, Ophthotech and Vertex. For more information, visit www.fcbcure.com.

With more than 30 years of experience marketing to healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, FCB Health produces work that is both strategically relevant and creatively compelling. The Agency provides its clients with multichannel capabilities, including payer strategy and marketing, professional education, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its high energy, diverse culture and global network have resulted in a robust client roster, including Abbvie, Amgen, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Genentech, GSK, J&J, Lilly, Novartis and Takeda. It was named “Agency of the Year” by Medical Advertising News in 2006, 2009 and 2015 and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010 and 2013. For the past six out of seven years, an FCB Health company was named Most Creative Agency by Medical Advertising News.

FCB Health is a unit of FCB, itself a member of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). Under its network umbrella, FCB Health has an impressive roster of separate full-service, multichannel healthcare agencies, including Area 23, Neon, and FCBCure, as well as units focusing specifically on managed markets and medical education, Mosaic, ProHealth, Hudson Global and Trio. For more information, visit www.fcbhealthcare.com.

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, fully integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Based on a deeply developed understanding of diversified local markets and global cultures, FCB focuses on significantly changing consumer behavior to the benefit of its clients, its people and society. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Learn more at www.FCB.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@FCBglobal) and Facebook (FCB Global).

