Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > FDA/Regulatory > Approvals > FDA approves Amgen drug for SHPT
Print Friendly

FDA approves Amgen drug for SHPT

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Tuesday, February 7th, 2017

 

 

FDA approves Amgen drug for secondary hyperparathyroidism

 

 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Amgen Inc’s treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adult patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis, the U.S. biotech company said on Tuesday.

The drug, etelcalcetide, will be sold under the brand name Parsabiv, Amgen said, adding that it is the first new therapy approved for the condition in 12 years.

It is designed to be administered intravenously three times a week at the end of a dialysis session.

Secondary hyperparathyroidism is a serious chronic condition that affects a high percentage of kidney disease patients receiving dialysis. It involves excessive secretion of parathyroid hormone by the parathyroid glands in response to decreased kidney function.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Amgen Inc’s treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adult patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis, the U.S. biotech company said on Tuesday.

The drug, etelcalcetide, will be sold under the brand name Parsabiv, Amgen said, adding that it is the first new therapy approved for the condition in 12 years.

It is designed to be administered intravenously three times a week at the end of a dialysis session.

Secondary hyperparathyroidism is a serious chronic condition that affects a high percentage of kidney disease patients receiving dialysis. It involves excessive secretion of parathyroid hormone by the parathyroid glands in response to decreased kidney function.

 

Source: Reuters Health

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-amgen-approval-idUSKBN15M2OB

Ad Right Top

Top Articles

Top Articles

Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Most Comented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

December 2016 Focus: Trump, Turing, New Marketing Ventures and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

'

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2015 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Password Reset
Please enter your e-mail address. You will receive a new password via e-mail.

Main Navigation