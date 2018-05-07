Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Animal Health > Cats > FDA approves Kindred treatment for problem weight loss in cats
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FDA approves Kindred treatment for problem weight loss in cats

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Monday, May 7th, 2018

 

(Reuters) – Kindred Biosciences Inc has received the first U.S. approval for a treatment for unintended weight loss in cats, opening the door to a market it says extends to up to 9 million potential cases in the United States alone.

Miratazm, which helps cats gain weight, combats the potentially fatal disease and is applied to the cat’s inner ear once a day, avoiding what can be difficult oral treatment.

“Based on our market research, we estimate that veterinarians in the U.S. see as many as 9 million cats each year with unintended weight loss due to various underlying conditions,” Chief Executive Officer Richard Chin said in a statement.

Trading of shares in the company were halted in premarket trade.

 

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Patrick Graham

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-kindred-bio-fda/fda-approves-kindred-treatment-for-problem-weight-loss-in-cats-idUSKBN1I815W

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

April 2018 Focus: Agency Profiles, Manny Awards and Annual Review

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Main Navigation