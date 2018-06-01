Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > FDA > Approvals > FDA approves lower dose of Lilly-Incyte arthritis drug
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FDA approves lower dose of Lilly-Incyte arthritis drug

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, June 1st, 2018

 

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the lower dose of a rheumatoid arthritis drug developed by Eli Lilly and Incyte Corp, but declined to approve its higher and more lucrative dose.

The decision comes after an independent advisory panel to the agency voted in favor of the lower, 2-milligram dose of the drug, Olumiant, in April, and against the 4-milligram dose, citing safety concerns.

Analysts have said that a U.S. approval of just the lower dose will limit the business opportunity for Lilly and Incyte. The drug is approved in both doses in over 40 countries.

 

Reporting by Manas Mishra and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-lilly-fda/fda-approves-lower-dose-of-lilly-incyte-arthritis-drug-idUSKCN1IX577

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

April 2018 Focus: Agency Profiles, Manny Awards and Annual Review

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Main Navigation