FDA approves Valeant's drug to treat plaque psoriasis
FDA approves Valeant’s drug to treat plaque psoriasis

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Wednesday, February 15th, 2017

 

 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disorder that occurs more commonly in patients with a family history of the disease, and most often begins in people between the ages of 15 and 35.

Plaque psoriasis, in which patients develop thick, red skin with flaky, silver-white scales, is the most common form of the disease. (bit.ly/2l9Da9c)

The approval for Siliq injection includes a labeling with boxed warning to mitigate the risk of suicide. Patients treated with Siliq during clinical trials had shown suicidal behavior, the FDA noted.

 

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

 

Source: Reuters Health

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-fda-valeant-pharm-in-idUSKBN15U2XN

