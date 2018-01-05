Ad Header

FDA expands use of Amgen’s blockbuster drug

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, January 5th, 2018

 

Amgen Inc said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its drug, Xgeva, to prevent fractures in patients with multiple myeloma.

Xgeva has already been approved to treat a condition in which the calcium level in blood is above normal and giant cell tumor of the bone.

Amgen reacquired sales rights to Xgeva along with two other drugs from British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline in 2015.

The deal gave the drugmaker rights to sell in 48 countries, including Australia as well as markets in Asia, South America and Europe.

Xgeva is one of Amgen’s key growth drivers and had raked in $1.53 billion in sales in 2016.

 

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-amgen-fda-xgeva/fda-expands-use-of-amgens-blockbuster-drug-idUSKBN1EU1J1

