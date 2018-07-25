Ad Header

FDA panel votes against approval of GSK's lung disease drug

Wednesday, July 25th, 2018

 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. Food and Drug Administration expert panel on Wednesday did not support approval of GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s drug Nucala in treating a disease that limits airflow to the lungs.

The panel found that the drug, which is already approved for treating severe asthma patients, was safe but that it did not demonstrate efficacy for a new indication. FDA staff reviewers earlier raised doubts as to whether the data GSK submitted provided evidence of the drug’s efficacy.

GSK said it would work with the agency to address its concerns.

The FDA is reviewing Nucala for reducing a sudden worsening of symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. While the FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its experts, it generally does.

 

Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Dan Grebler

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-gsk-fda/fda-panel-votes-against-approval-of-gsks-lung-disease-drug-idUSKBN1KF2VO

