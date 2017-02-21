Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > FDA/Regulatory > FDA > FDA rejects Amphastar’s nasal opioid overdose treatment
Print Friendly

FDA rejects Amphastar’s nasal opioid overdose treatment

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Tuesday, February 21st, 2017

 

 

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected its application to market an intranasal version of the emergency opioid-overdose treatment, naloxone.

The abuse of opioids – a class of drugs that includes heroin and prescription painkillers – has assumed epidemic proportions in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 91 Americans die every day from opioid overdoses. Last April, officials attributed the death of musician Prince to the accidental overdose of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

The FDA’s complete response letter identifies issues with user human factors study – which is designed to evaluate the user interface of a product – among others, Amphastar said.

Amphastar already sells naloxone in pre-filled syringes, as does privately held Kaleo Pharmaceuticals, which came under fire earlier this month for raising the price of its naloxone device Evzio by 550 percent to $4,500.

Adapt Pharma Ltd already has two nasal spray formulations approved by the U.S. FDA. (bit.ly/2lBRZUB)

 

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D’Couto)

 

Source: Reuters Health

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-amphastar-pharms-fda-idUSKBN16018Y

 

Ad Right Top

Top Articles

Top Articles

Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Most Comented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

December 2016 Focus: Trump, Turing, New Marketing Ventures and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2015 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Password Reset
Please enter your e-mail address. You will receive a new password via e-mail.

Main Navigation