Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > FDA/Regulatory > FDA sends warning letters to online opioid marketers
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FDA sends warning letters to online opioid marketers

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Tuesday, June 5th, 2018

 

FDA sends warning letters to nine online marketers over opioids

 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday sent warning letters to nine online networks operating a total of 53 websites to stop illegally marketing unapproved versions of opioid medications.

The regulator said bit.ly/2xLmrmB it is taking additional steps with these warning letters by going right to the source of the illegal supply of unapproved and misbranded versions of opioid drugs, including tramadol and oxycodone.

These steps by the regulator come at a time when the United States continues to grapple with an escalating opioid crisis. The regulator said a number of illegal and unapproved opioid medications are provided either by pharmacies or online websites.

“The internet is virtually awash in illegal narcotics,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

Opioids were involved in more than 42,000 overdose deaths in 2016, the last year for which data was available, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Drug dealers and rogue website operators are using the internet to fuel the opioid crisis,” Gottlieb added.

The regulator has requested responses from the nine companies within 10 working days, or they may be subject to product seizure or injunction.

 

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-fda-opioid/fda-sends-warning-letters-to-nine-online-marketers-over-opioids-idUSKCN1J12A1?il=0

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

April 2018 Focus: Agency Profiles, Manny Awards and Annual Review

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Main Navigation