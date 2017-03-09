Fingerpaint Makes Additions to Growing Scottsdale Ad Team

Advertising Lead, Account Service Pros Join Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Fingerpaint, a full-service marketing agency with offices in Arizona, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, has added two new team members to its expanding Scottsdale, Arizona office. Andrea Kretzmann will lead Scottsdale’s advertising team, while Michelle Bergquist will join the account service team.

Kretzmann is a leading brand strategist who is fueled by a need to uncover actionable insights that can be used to leverage a brand or initiative among its competitors. As an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience, Kretzmann has earned a reputation for her keen strategic focus, her customer-centric approach and her leadership skills. Her talent extends to creating and refining brand messaging, developing creative campaigns and bringing the initiatives to life for targeted audiences, including healthcare professionals, patients and consumers.

Kretzmann’s portfolio of success involves work across nearly two dozen diagnostic categories, including chronic disease, respiratory and coronary conditions, blood disorders and mental health, and medical devices. Her background includes successful product launches on both a domestic and global scale, and effective management of post-launch optimization strategies.

“Andrea excels at bringing new clients into the fold and assembling internal teams that are specifically tailored for optimal performance based on a client’s needs,” said Michelle Olson, who leads the Scottsdale office. “She is a critical addition to our team as we enter a rapid growth period.”

Bergquist has more than a decade of experience as an account lead. Her high-profile client work has involved the curation of branded and unbranded initiatives for healthcare providers and patients across a variety of platforms from print to interactive, and her category experience extends to diabetes, depression, women’s health and chronic disease.

“Michelle has a way with cultivating and fostering the relationships she develops with her clients, which ultimately leads to a greater understanding of needs and expectations,” Olson said. “She excels at managing deliverables, regardless of the project, and she does a great job of anticipating needs.”

About Fingerpaint

Reset your expectations of an advertising agency. Independent by design, with integrated talent across Saratoga Springs, New York; Conshohocken, Pennsylvania; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Columbus Ohio, Fingerpaint is an innovation agency committed to creating and executing meaningful brand experiences that are never paint by number.

In 2016, Fingerpaint received 11 American Advertising Awards (formerly the ADDYs), the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition. Due in part to its “people first” philosophy, the agency received the 2014 Med Ad News Agency of the Year Award; has been named to Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for the past four years; and was selected as one of the Albany Business Review’s Best Places to Work in 2014 and the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in 2016. Founder Ed Mitzen was most recently honored as the 2016 Med Ad News Industry Person of the Year.

Visit us at fingerpaintmarketing.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @Fingerpainters