NexImmune is focused on developing immuno-therapeutics based on the Artificial Immune nanotechnology platform developed by Jonathan Schneck and Mathias Oelke at Johns Hopkins University. The AIM technology deploys a novel process that simultaneously enriches, expands and activates multiple antigen-specific T cells that can be directed against a variety of tumor-relevant antigens, including shared tumor-associated antigens or patient-specific neoantigens, NexImmune said in a statement this morning. The technology will be used in development of immuno-oncology therapies.

NexImmune, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel immuno-therapeutics based on the Artificial Immune (AIM) nanotechnology platform, today announced the completion of the acquisition of the company by a consortium of private investors led by Sol J. Barer, William Hawkins, Joshua Barer (Managing Director, Sunflower Life Sciences), and other private investors.

The AIM technology uses nanoparticle-based artificial Antigen Presenting Cells (aAPC) that bypass the role of natural dendritic cells, a target for immunosuppression by cancers and directly engage endogenous T cells, NexImmune said. The AIM technology is designed to combine robust anti-tumor effector T cells with the generation of immunologic memory. By targeting T cells from the natural repertoire, which are not genetically manipulated, the potential for on-target, off-tumor toxicity may be greatly reduced and safety enhanced, the company said.