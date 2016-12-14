An oncology company, Incyte (INCY) is high on the list of most investors’ acquisition targets. Most recently, investors are speculating and pushing Gilead Sciences (GILD) to acquire Incyte. An acquisition of Incyte would bring in sales and royalties on its Jakafi cancer drug, which brought in about $1 billion last year, which is expected to grow, and royalties for baricitinib, which is expected to be approved for rheumatoid arthritis in the first quarter of this year. It also has a strong oncology pipeline.

Wall Street’s consensus price target is $109.58. Incyte stock is currently trading for $107.17.

Incyte is presenting at the JP Morgan Conference on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.