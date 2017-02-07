BALTIMORE – GE Healthcare is planning to close a facility in Laurel, Maryland affecting approximately 200 positions. The facility is being shut down as part of an effort to streamline operations in order to stay competitive, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The company said it will shift many of the positions to a Wisconsin facility, but allow about 20 employees to continue working remotely in Maryland. While the Maryland facility will be closing, a GE Healthcare spokesperson told the Sun that it anticipates hiring to be ramped up at the Wisconsin site.

“By consolidating business operations and engineering in larger, existing locations in Wisconsin, we will be more customer-centric, more competitive from a cost perspective, and enhance our technical domain expertise and platforming knowledge by collaborating more closely with the rest of the business’ engineering organization,” Benjamin Fox, a GE Healthcare spokesperson told the Sun.

Fox also told the Sun that shifting the work from Maryland to Wisconsin would benefit the company’s supply chain efforts, as the products would be shipped from one facility, rather than multiple ones.