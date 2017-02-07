One of the first thingsdid upon winning the election was change his website, greatagain.gov. On that site, his plans were updated to reflect intended policies for various things, including healthcare and bipharma. Of the six points for healthcare, one was, “Reform the Food and Drug Administration, to put greater focus on the need of patients for new and innovative medical products.”

As yet, President Trump hasn’t selected anyone to head the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, although one being vetted is Jim O’Neill, a former Health and Human Services Official. Although not a physician or scientist (he holds both a BA and MA in Humanities), from 2005 to 2007, he served as Associate Deputy Secretary/Senior Advisor to the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, then as Principal Associate Deputy Secretary from 2007 to 2008. He is currently managing director of Peter Thiel’s Mithril Capital.

O’Neill has given talks as recently as 2014 where he said that the FDA should approve drugs based only on safety, not efficacy.

A recent FDA report cited 22 specific cases of drugs that passed Phase II clinical trials, but crashed and burned in Phase III, underlining why O’Neill’s arguments could be dangerous.

The Los Angeles Times presented another case study today why this approach to drug regulation can be problematic.

In 2004, the FDA approved Genentech (RHHBY)’s Tarceva for lung cancer. At that time, there weren’t a lot of options for lung cancer, and although the drug wasn’t blowing anyone away with how great it was, and it had some unpleasant side effects, such as intense rashes, it was at the time better than nothing. The drug cost about $94,000 for a year of treatment.

About the same time Tarceva was approved, scientists identified a gene mutation associated with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) that is blocked by Tarceva. In short, they had discovered a way to test patients to determine if Tarceva would actually work for them—because the drug didn’t work for about 90 percent of the patients receiving it.

The Los Angeles Times writes, “Yet for years, Genentech and OSI downplayed the importance of testing for the mutation or levels of the protein and avoided using those tests to narrow the pool of patients. Instead the companies’ early trials—and promotion of the drug—were aimed at all patients with non-small cell lung cancer whether they had the mutation or not.”