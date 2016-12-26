Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Health > Greece reports H5N8 bird flu in wild swan: OIE
Print Friendly

Greece reports H5N8 bird flu in wild swan: OIE

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Monday, December 26th, 2016

 

Greece has reported a case of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus in a wild bird, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing official information from Greece.

 

The virus was found in a wild swan in the Evros river delta in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, the Greek Ministry of Rural Development and Food said on a report posted on the OIE website.

 

Several countries in Europe and the Middle East have found cases of highly contagious bird flu in the past few weeks. Outbreaks in Asia have led to large-scale culling of poultry in South Korea, China and Japan.

 

The H5N8 virus has not been found in humans and cannot be transmitted through food.

 

 

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

 

Source: Reuters Health

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-birdflu-greece-idUSKBN14F0JA

Ad Right Top

Top Articles

Top Articles

Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Most Comented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

December 2016 Focus: Trump, Turing, New Marketing Ventures and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Marketing Communications Directory
Contract Research Directory

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2015 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Password Reset
Please enter your e-mail address. You will receive a new password via e-mail.

Main Navigation