Company Announces Premiere Sponsorship of European Site Solutions Summit; Executives to Lead Several Key Discussions Around Site Payments and Patient Reimbursements

King of Prussia, Pa. – March 14, 2017 – Greenphire, the global leader in clinical payment solutions, today announced it will address the complexities of global site payments and patient reimbursements at the European Site Solutions Summit, taking place March 19 – 21st in Barcelona.

The European Site Solutions Summit, presented by the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) provides a forum for sites, sponsors and CROs to collaborate and discuss opportunities to improve the clinical trial experience. The Greenphire team will be discussing the opportunity for payment automation solutions and the advantages sites gain when these technologies are introduced.

“Our solutions empower research sites to eliminate manual administrative burdens – whether they be around site payments or patient reimbursements,” said Jim Murphy, CEO of Greenphire. “These struggles are common around the world, but how we address them with our solutions can be different. We are looking forward to engaging with such a diverse group of sites to share and collaborate on how to optimize payment processes at their organization.”

Following the Summit, Greenphire will host a meeting of an SCRS European Site Advocacy Group (SAG) to discuss site payments and patient reimbursement processes across various European countries. The half-day session will take a close look at the impact that manual, administrative burdens can have on the clinical trial experience.

“Improving payment processes for sites around the globe is an important advocacy position at SCRS,” said Christine Pierre, president of SCRS. “We appreciate Greenphire’s commitment to dialogue with sites through their involvement in the European Site Solutions Summit and the SCRS Site Advocacy Group.”

Greenphire’s eClinicalGPS solution provides sites with quick, accurate payments and the visibility into what they are for and when they will arrive. Additionally, Greenphire’s ClinCard solution allows research sites to reimburse patients quickly and securely in their local currency. For more information or to set up a meeting with Greenphire at the event, visit Greenphire.com.

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial payment solutions. Greenphire’s best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by simplifying and streamlining payment processes from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire’s ClinCard and eClinicalGPS solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.Greenphire.com.