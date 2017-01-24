Greenphire and Exostar Partner to Deliver Seamless, Secure Access to Clinical Research Site Payment Solution

Greenphire’s eClinicalGPS now offers Single Sign-On (SSO) through Exostar’s identity and access management platform, critical to supporting the TransCelerate Shared Investigator Platform community

Summit for Clinical Operations Executives (SCOPE), Miami – January 24, 2017 – Greenphire, the global leader in clinical payment solutions, and Exostar, whose cloud-based solutions help companies mitigate risk and solve their identity and access challenges, today announced a partnership that facilitates the adoption, accessibility and use of clinical research site payment solutions. The partnership brings web-based Single Sign-On (SSO) functionality to Greenphire’s eClinicalGPS, creating seamless and secure access to the global clinical site payment platform.

TransCelerate BioPharma is a non-profit organization whose mission is to collaborate across the global biopharmaceutical R&D community to drive the efficient, effective and high-quality delivery of new medicines. TransCelerate established the Shared Investigator Platform (SIP) Initiative to deliver content and services to Investigator Sites via a single point of access for interaction with participating clinical trial sponsors. Exostar’s identity and access management platform serves as the gateway to SIP, verifying user credentials before granting SSO access to connected sponsor and third-party applications. By teaming with Exostar, Greenphire’s eClinicalGPS is now directly available with valid credentials throughout the TransCelerate SIP and Exostar life sciences communities.

“There is a great deal of administrative burden placed on a research site to support a clinical trial. Greenphire’s solutions are designed to reduce this burden and allow investigators and research staff to focus on supporting the trial, not tracking payments,” said Jim Murphy, CEO of Greenphire. “This collaboration with Exostar brings simplicity to the user experience, making it even easier to take advantage of our powerful payment solution.”

“As the industry looks to optimize the clinical experience for trial site staff and users by leveraging digital technology, access to assets across enterprise boundaries must be controlled, but painless and efficient,” said Kenny Kong, Exostar’s Director of Life Sciences and Health IT. “Together with Greenphire, we are delivering a compelling user experience where individuals throughout the clinical trial ecosystem can present a single trusted Exostar credential to seamlessly reach Greenphire’s robust trial payment functionality through TransCelerate’s Shared Investigator Platform.”

