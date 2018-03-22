GSW Names Marc Lineveldt Executive Creative Director

Columbus, Ohio, March 22, 2018 – GSW, a Syneos HealthTM company and industry leader in healthcare advertising, has named Marc Lineveldt as Executive Creative Director. In this capacity, Lineveldt will lead agency-wide initiatives that drive strategic creativity for GSW Columbus’s deep roster of domestic and global healthcare clients.

“We are thrilled that Marc is joining GSW,” said Dan Smith, President of GSW, Columbus. “As we continue to define the future of healthcare advertising, Marc’s strong craft and passion for team building will undoubtedly illuminate GSW’s ‘Speak People’ philosophy, which continues to change the conversation in healthcare by using insights to connect with consumers simply and authentically.”

Marc joins GSW with more than two decades of award-winning experience. He will report to Dan Smith. He most recently served as Executive Creative Director for SK+G Las Vegas, where he worked with brands including W Hotels, SLS, Gorsuch, and Caroline Bay. Before joining SK+G in 2014, he held the role of Executive Creative Director and Head of Art at Fitzgerald & Co, where his clients included Cartoon Network, TruTV, Adult Swim, Vanity Fair Group, Hooters, Mellow Mushroom and Coca-Cola. He also ran the agency’s only global account, Nutrilite, with teams in Atlanta, New York, Hamburg, and Hong Kong. Before moving to the US in 2011, he worked at Ogilvy and TBWA Hunt Lascaris in South Africa. TBWA Hunt Lascaris was voted Ad Age’s International Agency of the Year twice during his tenure. He has also worked at Y&R, FP7, and Saatchi & Saatchi in Dubai. He has won and judged numerous industry award shows, including Cannes, D&AD, One Show, Clio, and ADC NY.

GSW is one of the world’s most awarded healthcare advertising agencies. In the last two years alone, GSW acquired more than 50 new brands and was nominated and short-listed for more than 50 awards, including being a 2017 Clio Award front-runner, winning silver, two bronze awards, and one short list nod.

About GSW

GSW is a full-service healthcare communications agency that goes beyond advertising to create personalized brand experiences that involve, inspire, educate, and activate people through ongoing brand journeys. Building partnerships with pharmaceutical, biotech, and health-and-wellness clients in 18 major markets around the world, GSW creates marketing solutions through a comprehensive and wide array of services.

Integration with public relations and medical communications agencies at Syneos Health drives complete communications solutions that build corporate and brand value, and deliver on the bottom line.