Columbus, Ohio, August 14, 2018 – GSW, a Syneos HealthTM company and industry leader in healthcare advertising, has named Crystal Derrick as VP, Managed Markets Strategy. In this capacity, Crystal will utilize her extensive knowledge of the Payer market to build and grow strong relationships for GSW Columbus’s deep roster of domestic and global healthcare clients.

“We are excited to have Crystal, a very experienced Managed Markets asset, join our team,” said Adrian Garcia, SVP, Managed Markets Strategy of GSW, Columbus. “We are looking forward to welcoming Crystal to GSW and leveraging her skills and expertise in New Business over time.”

Crystal is joining us from MCS Touch Inc. where she was Corporate Relations Director. In this role, she initiated and built long-term relationships with partners in Healthcare, Legal, and Nonprofit industries. Crystal also spent time with Walgreens, Roche, and Eli Lilly and Company before joining GSW. She is a graduate of Miami University where she received her undergraduate degree in Marketing and Retailing, as well as Indiana University, where she received her MBA in Marketing and Finance.

GSW is one of the world’s most awarded healthcare advertising agencies. In the last two years alone, GSW acquired more than 50 new brands and was nominated and short-listed for more than 50 awards, including being a 2017 Clio Award front-runner, winning silver, two bronze awards, and one short list nod.

