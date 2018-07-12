Career Conversations 20: Raising Your Professional Visibility

Tuesday, 7 August – 12:00 PM ET – Webinar

Be visible. Be connected. Be bold. Making sure key stakeholders know you, your work and your career aspirations is critical to the rate and pace of your career progression.

This webinar features three well-known leaders who are also visibility experts. Each has learned and mastered techniques to increase their professional visibility and leverage it to advance their careers, their businesses and the innovation they bring to their fields.

Attendees will leave this engaging and practical conversation with insights into and tips for:

Developing a career strategy that leverages visibility to achieve your goals

Creating presence by speaking up–and stepping up–to be visible by more leaders

Overcoming roadblocks early by recognizing political barriers to your growth, ideas or aspirations

Building relationships and powerful connections by practicing authentic, intentional networking

Using your platform to get air-time for your passion, mission or cause

Join this conversation and learn how to leverage a myriad of opportunities to be seen, heard, noticed and remembered.

Speakers include:

Renee Hart, a life science industry executive, credits her career growth across the last 20 years with being intentional, providing value and operating with passion. Renee has navigated roadblocks that many face while trying to grow their careers and believes strongly in the importance of mentorship and influence through collaboration. Renee is now owner of an innovative biopharma research and analytics instrumentation company and can also speak to having and raising her voice at the industry level.

Andrea R. Nierenberg is an international expert on the subject of networking and relationship building. Called a “networking success story” by The Wall Street Journal, she is the author of multiple books on the topic including “Nonstop Networking: How To Improve Your Life, Luck and Career,” “Million Dollar Networking: The Sure Way to Find, Grow and Keep Your Business” and “Savvy Networking: 118 Fast & Effective Tips for Business Success,” each of which has become essential reading for businesses worldwide.

Wendy White has been a champion for rare disease for many years. She pioneered, grew and sold her own rare disease marketing agency to a specialty pharmacy to advance adherence for rare patients and is now chief patient officer for a VC-backed biotech company. Wendy has helped drive awareness, interest and ultimately real investment in patient engagement for orphan drug research and development. She is an expert in leveraging her voice and visibility to advance her personal mission.

