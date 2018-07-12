Please note this webinar will take place from 12:00 – 1:15 PM ET. Please convert into your local time zone and mark your calendar accordingly.

Registration is now open – We’ll be posting more information on this webinar shortly, but you can sign up now and secure your spot. And don’t worry if your schedule changes: all registrants receive a link to the recorded webinar, so you’ll never miss out.

Mindfulness and its application within business settings is a hot topic, and maybe that shouldn’t come as a surprise. Given today’s business landscape–volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous–and the pace and nature of disruption, demands on leaders have never been greater; nor has the need for personal and professional resilience. Join healthcare industry executive Gisela Paulsen, global head, clinical operations, product development for Roche/Genentech and Jacqueline Clark, international partner and North American director, Potential Partner – Focused Minds, Organizational Excellence and coauthor, The Mind of a Leader, for this timely and important discussion.

Special series purchase

Sign up for the 2018 Career Conversations webinar series and receive all four webinars for the price of three.

Agenda

12:00 – 12:05 PM Welcome and introduction

12:05 – 1:00 PM The Career Conversation: Leveraging Mindfulness with Gisela Paulsen and Jacqueline Carter

1:00 – 1:15 PM Q & A and closing remarks

Registration information

Event is open to: HBA members and nonmembers

Online registration deadline: Until one hour before the live broadcast begins

Upon completing your registration on the HBA website, you will be receive an email containing steps to complete your webinar registration on the Go To Webinar platform. You must complete this second registration step to receive the event login URL and dial-in information. If you do not complete this second step, you will not receive the email containing the webinar login information.

The HBA will make reasonable modifications to policies and programs to ensure that people with special needs have an equal opportunity to enjoy all of its programs. Contact us if you require special accommodations for this event.

This webinar is nonrefundable.