HBA Career Conversations 21: Leveraging Mindfulness for Business Impact and Personal Resilience
Mindfulness and its application within business settings is a hot topic, and maybe that shouldn’t come as a surprise. Given today’s business landscape–volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous–and the pace and nature of disruption, demands on leaders have never been greater; nor has the need for personal and professional resilience. Join healthcare industry executive Gisela Paulsen, global head, clinical operations, product development for Roche/Genentech and Jacqueline Clark, international partner and North American director, Potential Partner – Focused Minds, Organizational Excellence and coauthor, The Mind of a Leader, for this timely and important discussion.
Agenda
12:00 – 12:05 PM Welcome and introduction
12:05 – 1:00 PM The Career Conversation: Leveraging Mindfulness with Gisela Paulsen and Jacqueline Carter
1:00 – 1:15 PM Q & A and closing remarks
Featured speakers
Global head, clinical operations, product development for Roche/Genentech
Genentech, Inc.
International partner and North American director
Potential Partner – Focused Minds, Organizational Excellence
