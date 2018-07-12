Ad Header

HBA Career Conversations 21: Leveraging Mindfulness for Business Impact and Personal Resilience

Written by: | admin@medadnews.com | Dated: Thursday, July 12th, 2018

 

Please note this webinar will take place from 12:00 – 1:15 PM ET. Please convert into your local time zone and mark your calendar accordingly.

Registration is now open – We’ll be posting more information on this webinar shortly, but you can sign up now and secure your spot. And don’t worry if your schedule changes: all registrants receive a link to the recorded webinar, so you’ll never miss out.

Mindfulness and its application within business settings is a hot topic, and maybe that shouldn’t come as a surprise. Given today’s business landscape–volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous–and the pace and nature of disruption, demands on leaders have never been greater; nor has the need for personal and professional resilience. Join healthcare industry executive Gisela Paulsen, global head, clinical operations, product development for Roche/Genentech and Jacqueline Clark, international partner and North American director, Potential Partner – Focused Minds, Organizational Excellence and coauthor, The Mind of a Leader, for this timely and important discussion.

Agenda
12:00 – 12:05 PM    Welcome and introduction
12:05 – 1:00 PM      The Career Conversation: Leveraging Mindfulness with Gisela Paulsen and Jacqueline Carter
1:00 – 1:15 PM        Q & A and closing remarks

 

Registration information
Event is open to: HBA members and nonmembers
Online registration deadline: Until one hour before the live broadcast begins

Upon completing your registration on the HBA website, you will be receive an email containing steps to complete your webinar registration on the Go To Webinar platform. You must complete this second registration step to receive the event login URL and dial-in information. If you do not complete this second step, you will not receive the email containing the webinar login information.

The HBA will make reasonable modifications to policies and programs to ensure that people with special needs have an equal opportunity to enjoy all of its programs. Contact us if you require special accommodations for this event.

This webinar is nonrefundable.

 

Featured speakers

 

Gisela Paulsen

Global head, clinical operations, product development for Roche/Genentech

Genentech, Inc.

 

Jacqueline Carter

International partner and North American director

Potential Partner – Focused Minds, Organizational Excellence

 
 
Registration information

The registration button at the bottom of the page will not show if online registration has closed or if the event has reached capacity. If you are a guest and the registration button is not showing, it may be that this is a member-only event. Read more about the benefits of membership or contact us about membership.

The HBA will make reasonable modifications to policies and programs to ensure that people with special needs have an equal opportunity to enjoy all of its programs. Contact us if you require special accommodations for this event.

 

Registration Name Price Level Regular
1 – Regular registration Member $30.00
1 – Regular registration Non-Member $45.00
2 – Group of 15 participants Member $360.00
2 – Group of 15 participants Non-Member $360.00
3 – Group of 25 participants Member $600.00
3 – Group of 25 participants Non-Member $600.00
4 – Group of 50 participants Member $1050.00
4 – Group of 50 participants Non-Member $1050.00
5 – Group of 100 participants Member $1800.00
5 – Group of 100 participants Non-Member $1800.00
 
 
By registering for this event, you acknowledge that you may be photographed, videotaped and/or audio-taped during the course of the meeting and hereby give permission for your image, voice, or survey comments to be used in education, training, promotion and/or trade and communications media by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association in any and all media throughout the world, without restriction as to frequency or duration of usage.
 
 
To register, please click here

