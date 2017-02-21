Top Articles
Save March 8, 2017 on your calendar to join the HBA for a free three-hour virtual summit marking International Women’s Day, Healthcare Leaders Being Bold for Change.
The agenda will feature speakers who will share what achieving gender parity means to them, as well as highlight the groundbreaking work being done at large organizations. The third hour of the program will highlight the work the HBA is doing to move the gender parity needle, with a presentation by Laurie Cooke, CEO, HBA. We’ll highlight the closing of the program with a keynote presentation by Carolyn Buck Luce, executive-in-residence, Center for Talent Innovation, 2012 HBA Woman of the Year and author of the forthcoming book “Reimagining Healthcare: Through a Gender Lens” (March 2017).
Join us on Twitter during the event using the #HBAImpact, and share images of your International Women’s Day celebrations on Instagram @HBAImpact. Since 1909, International Women’s Day marks a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity, engaging women and men in organizational leadership to put gender on their agenda. This year’s theme is #BeBoldForChange.
Please check this page often as speakers are still in the process of being confirmed.
Agenda
11:00 – 11:50 AM Welcome, introductions, individual presentations
11:50 – 12:00 PM 10 minute break
12:00 – 12:50 PM Presentations: select organizations share their success stories
12:50 – 1:00 PM 10 minute break
1:00 – 2:00 PM Presentation by Laurie Cooke, CEO, HBA; closing keynote: Carolyn Buck Luce
Registration information
Event is open to: HBA members only
Online registration available until one hour before the live broadcast begins.
Featured speakers:
Laurie Cooke
Chief executive officer
Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association
Executive in Residence
Center for Talent Innovation
Global life sciences industry leader
EY – Europe
Senior organization development consultant
Roche
President, specialty solutions
Cardinal Health
Vice president and CIO, enterprise and corporate functions
Johnson & Johnson
Vice president, us patient services
Shire
Learning objectives
1. Recognize gender parity efforts within organizations and individuals across the globe as leaders for change
