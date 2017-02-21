Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Associations > Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) > HBA Celebrates International Women’s Day: A Virtual Summit
Print Friendly

HBA Celebrates International Women’s Day: A Virtual Summit

Written by: | admin@medadnews.com | Dated: Tuesday, February 21st, 2017

 

 

Save March 8, 2017 on your calendar to join the HBA for a free three-hour virtual summit marking International Women’s Day, Healthcare Leaders Being Bold for Change.

The agenda will feature speakers who will share what achieving gender parity means to them, as well as highlight the groundbreaking work being done at large organizations. The third hour of the program will highlight the work the HBA is doing to move the gender parity needle, with a presentation by Laurie Cooke, CEO, HBA. We’ll highlight the closing of the program with a keynote presentation by Carolyn Buck Luce, executive-in-residence, Center for Talent Innovation, 2012 HBA Woman of the Year and author of the forthcoming book “Reimagining Healthcare: Through a Gender Lens” (March 2017).

Join us on Twitter during the event using the #HBAImpact, and share images of your International Women’s Day celebrations on Instagram @HBAImpact. Since 1909, International Women’s Day marks a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity, engaging women and men in organizational leadership to put gender on their agenda. This year’s theme is #BeBoldForChange.

Please check this page often as speakers are still in the process of being confirmed.

Agenda
11:00 – 11:50 AM    Welcome, introductions, individual presentations
11:50 – 12:00 PM    10 minute break
12:00 – 12:50 PM    Presentations: select organizations share their success stories
12:50 – 1:00 PM      10 minute break
1:00 – 2:00 PM         Presentation by Laurie Cooke, CEO, HBA; closing keynote: Carolyn Buck Luce

Registration information
Event is open to: HBA members only
Online registration available until one hour before the live broadcast begins.

 

 

Featured speakers:

Laurie Cooke

Chief executive officer

Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association

 

Carolyn Buck Luce

Executive in Residence

Center for Talent Innovation

 

Pamela Spence

Global life sciences industry leader

EY – Europe

 

Kirstin Barton

Senior organization development consultant

Roche

 

Joe DePinto

President, specialty solutions

Cardinal Health

 

Jane Connell

Vice president and CIO, enterprise and corporate functions

Johnson & Johnson

 

Daniel McNamara

Vice president, us patient services

Shire

 

 

Learning objectives

1. Recognize gender parity efforts within organizations and individuals across the globe as leaders for change

 

 

Registration information

The registration button at the bottom of the page will not show if online registration has closed or if the event has reached capacity. If you are a guest and the registration button is not showing, it may be that this is a member-only event. Read more about the benefits of membership or contact us about membership.

 

The HBA will make reasonable modifications to policies and programs to ensure that people with special needs have an equal opportunity to enjoy all of its programs. Contact us if you require special accommodations for this event.

 

To register, please visit:

https://my.hbanet.org/MyHBA/EventDetails.aspx?MeetingID=0C16D056-CFE1-E611-B295-0050569C00A7

Ad Right Top

Top Articles

Top Articles

Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Most Comented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

December 2016 Focus: Trump, Turing, New Marketing Ventures and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2015 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Password Reset
Please enter your e-mail address. You will receive a new password via e-mail.

Main Navigation