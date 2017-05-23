Company name: McCann Managed Markets

White paper title: Health Care Trends Impacting Organized Provider Groups

Authors: Kim Wishnow-Per, Gregory Novello, Gargi Mukherjee, Lisa Micarelli, David VanHorn, Alan Makhinson

Keywords: Organized provider group, integrated delivery network, IDN, health system

Email address where leads should be sent: managed.markets@mccann.com

Contact name: Kim Wishnow-Per

Contact phone number: (973) 917-6551

Abstract: This white paper includes findings from the OPG Perspectives Summit convened by McCann Managed Markets at the American Medical Group Association (AMGA) Annual Conference, which included C-suite executives from 9 leading organized provider group (OPG) organizations. The white paper explores trends and market forces affecting OPGs and identifies opportunities for pharmaceutical manufacturers to partner with OPGs to develop mutually beneficial programs addressing areas of shared interest.

Company text: McCann Managed Markets is a full-service managed markets communication agency dedicated to the biopharmaceutical industry

To view the white paper, please click on the link below:

1085857A MMM OPG White Paper L04 Final.5.9.17