HealthMine Survey: Two-Thirds (65%) of U.S. Employees Say Top Performers in Their Company Are Just “Somewhat” Healthy

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — When asked to characterize the overall health of top performers in their companies, 65% of U.S. employees said that they were just “somewhat” healthy. This finding of the HealthMine 2018 Rising Risk Survey underscores the challenges employers face in helping employees at all levels of the company better understand their current health status and risks and take action to avoid becoming ill.

“Employers usually want all their employees to act more like their top performers, but when it comes to health, top performers at work might not be the best to emulate,” said Bryce Williams, president and CEO of HealthMine. “Top performers are typically leaders in driving business results. But for some, as they tend to take on the toughest assignments and work long hours, they might not take time to manage their health—and could possibly be at rising risk with one or more chronic conditions that can be worsened by stress. Undetected and untreated symptoms can manifest as costly chronic diseases without warning, throwing an employee into a high risk, high-cost medical category.”

“Employers who don’t want to lose the productivity of some of their best people to illness are increasingly putting systems in place to identify individuals with one or more chronic conditions,” added Williams. “Helping employees with rising health risk get guidance for tailored health interventions early is one way to ensure that they get the medical and lifestyle help they need before they become ill.”

About the Survey

The HealthMine 2018 Rising Risk Survey queried 500 full-time U.S. employees age 26-64 who are enrolled in a healthcare plan sponsored by their employers. The survey was fielded by Research Now SSI (formerly Survey Sampling International) in December 2017 and January 2018. Data were collected via an opt-in panel. The margin of error was 4%. Research Now SSI has been the worldwide leader in survey sampling and data collection solutions across every mode for 40 years.

About HealthMine

HealthMine’s proprietary SaaS platform and product suite is the early detection system for health plans that finds more gaps in care and closes them faster. Through the continuous collection and analysis of both clinical and personal data, HealthMine heads off the progression of chronic disease. With HealthMine, health plan executives no longer have to accept unchecked rising health risk, and the costs that come with it. For more information, visit www.healthmine.com.

