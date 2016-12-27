December 27, 2016By Alex Keown , BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff

TORONTO – Clinical stage biotech company Hemostemix Inc. has undertaken a drastic corporate restructuring plan that will include the selection of a new management team as well as a new board of directors.

New management and directors have not yet been named.

The reorganization announced Dec. 22 comes on the heels of a months-long shareholder proxy war. Dissident shareholders claimed the company was virtually insolvent and accused leadership of poor management and reckless financial practices. The war stemmed in part due to the company’s halting of a Phase II stem cell therapy trial for patients with critical limb ischemia (CLI), a severe form of peripheral artery disease (PAD) caused by reduced blood flow to the legs. The phase II trial targets a participant’s diseased tissue with proprietary cells grown from his or her blood that can support the formation of new blood vessels, according to company information. In June, contract research organization Criterium Inc., terminated the two-year-old master services agreement it signed with Hemostemix. As a result, Hemostemix announced at the time it would place a temporary hold on enrollment for its phase II clinical trials in Canada and South Africa. Hemostemix said it has plans, as well as permission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, to initiate a trial in the United States.