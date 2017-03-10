Ad Header

House leader: 'very difficult' to speed up end to Medicaid expansion
House leader: ‘very difficult’ to speed up end to Medicaid expansion

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, March 10th, 2017

 

 

House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Friday it would be “very difficult” to accelerate the end of enrollment in the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, as some conservative members of his Republican Party have proposed.

“I think right now that’d be very difficult to do,” McCarthy told a press conference in answer to a question about whether the proposed freeze on Medicaid expansion could be moved up by two years to 2018 in the Republican healthcare proposal now before the House of Representatives.

 

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

 

Source: Reuters Health

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-obamacare-medicaid-idUSKBN16H1Y9

