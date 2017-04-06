A U.S. House of Representatives panel will meet on Thursday to consider a change to the stalled Republican healthcare bill before lawmakers leave for a two-week recess, a spokeswoman for the House Rules Committee said.

The change, proposed by the Trump administration, involves the provision of high-risk pools to subsidize insurance for the seriously ill, the Washington Post reported.

Deep divisions in the Republican Party had appeared to dash hopes for a quick revival of legislation to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature 2010 healthcare law before the start of the recess on Friday.

It remains unclear whether the tweaked bill could garner enough support from Republican House members to win passage, or when the full House might take up the measure.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has cautioned it would take some time for Republicans to come together on a bill that could win wide enough support for passage.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Howard Goller)

Reuters source:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-healthcare-idUSKBN1781T2