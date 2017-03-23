HYC Health (www.hychealth.com), a fast-growing healthcare and pharma agency located in Chicago, has hired Chris DeProfio as VP, account director, and Jim Kopeny and George Starr as associate creative directors.

DeProfio is working on the agency’s Singulex account. His strengths include managing multiple pieces of business and leading the development of client strategies, brand platforms and business plans. Executives say he has a remarkable ability to anticipate client needs and acts swiftly to meet them.

“What we look for when seeking new talent is not just a great résumé, but an attitude and passion that fits in with what we are here to accomplish for our clients,” says Larry Farkos, VP of operations. “Chris embodies all of that and so much more. We are thrilled to have him as part of the HYC Health team.”

Before joining HYC Health, DeProfio served as VP, account director for healthcare marketing agency Discovery USA, where he led the engagement planning process for the agency’s largest account, Astellas Pharma US, and developed client strategy, brand platforms, and business plans in collaboration with key stakeholders and agency partners. Before that, he was marketing manager for the University of Chicago Medicine, where he developed and implemented the annual marketing plans for the cancer and pediatric service lines and created the launch plan for the opening of the new hospital.

Kopeny has been creating concepts and content for more than 20 years for a plethora of platforms, media and audiences. HYC leeaders say he never loses sight of his strategic goal and is known for creating campaigns that move clients and customers alike. He is working on MedComp Sciences and Roche Diagnostics at HYC Health.

From billboards to websites to sales tools, Starr has a knack for turning healthcare marketing into art, agency leaders say. A self-professed science geek, he has an eye for innovation and finding new ways to help clients tell their stories, executives say. “He nearly went to school to study astrophysics, but apparently it wasn’t in the…well, you know,” executives say. Starr works on HYC Health’s Roche Diagnostics and Singulex accounts.

“When it comes to creative development, what we do particularly well is to tell the story – we engage people on a more personal level, whether it be doctor, patient or caregiver,” says Creative Director Rich Angelini. “Adding such seasoned creative veterans such as Jim and George allows us to engage on an even deeper level, dramatically improving the work we can provide to our clients.”