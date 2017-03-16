Ad Header

IBM to integrate MedyMatch technology to help spot brain bleeding

Israel’s MedyMatch Technology said on Thursday IBM Watson Health would integrate MedyMatch’s technology into its offerings to imaging experts in hospitals to help doctors identify intracranial bleeding from head trauma and stroke.

Initially, IBM Watson Health will distribute the MedyMatch brain bleed detection application globally through its sales channels. Later, IBM Watson Health and MedyMatch will develop interoperability between MedyMatch’s application and IBM Watson Health Imaging’s offerings.

The initial deal is a five-year license agreement that will result in several millions of dollars in annual recurring licensing fees to MedyMatch, the company said.

MedyMatch is conducting a clinical trial for its intracranial bleed assessment application and is working towards approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

 

