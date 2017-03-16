Top Articles
- Top 10 Pipelines 11,866 views
- Annual Report: Top 10 Pipelines 10,900 views
- Celgene Snaps Up Merck & Co.’s Giant Complex in New Jersey 9,500 views
- Top 100 Biotechnology Companies Special Report: The Acquisition Game 3,800 views
The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry
Israel’s MedyMatch Technology said on Thursday IBM Watson Health would integrate MedyMatch’s technology into its offerings to imaging experts in hospitals to help doctors identify intracranial bleeding from head trauma and stroke.
Initially, IBM Watson Health will distribute the MedyMatch brain bleed detection application globally through its sales channels. Later, IBM Watson Health and MedyMatch will develop interoperability between MedyMatch’s application and IBM Watson Health Imaging’s offerings.
The initial deal is a five-year license agreement that will result in several millions of dollars in annual recurring licensing fees to MedyMatch, the company said.
MedyMatch is conducting a clinical trial for its intracranial bleed assessment application and is working towards approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)
Reuters source:
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-ibm-medymatch-idUSKBN16N1PE
Sorry. No data so far.
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
February 2017 Focus: Top 10 Pipelines, Agenda 2017 and more!