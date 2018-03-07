DMD Discusses Successful Marketing Campaigns
According to DMD – a pioneer in healthcare digital communications and connectivity – behind every successful email marketing campaign stand fundamental building blocks, ensuring you reach the right audiences.
In a recently released guide from DMD, top marketing executives dissect the anatomy of an effective campaign, including attributes of a high-quality database and the essential role of authentication.
In The Ultimate Guide: Email Authentication, readers can learn about:
- The key components of email authentication
- The importance of email validation and maintenance
- The rewards of a high quality physician email list
- The ROI payback on doing email the right way
