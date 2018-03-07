Ad Header

DMD Discusses Successful Marketing Campaigns

Industry Leader DMD Discusses Key Building Blocks Of Successful Marketing Campaigns

 

According to DMD – a pioneer in healthcare digital communications and connectivity – behind every successful email marketing campaign stand fundamental building blocks, ensuring you reach the right audiences.

In a recently released guide from DMD, top marketing executives dissect the anatomy of an effective campaign, including attributes of a high-quality database and the essential role of authentication.

In The Ultimate Guide: Email Authentication, readers can learn about:

  • The key components of email authentication
  • The importance of email validation and maintenance
  • The rewards of a high quality physician email list
  • The ROI payback on doing email the right way

 

To receive a free copy of the e-book, please click on the web link below:

