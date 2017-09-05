(Reuters) – Insmed Inc said its drug for the treatment of a rare lung disorder met the main goal in a key study, sending its shares soaring in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The drug, Alis, was used for the treatment of resistant nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung infections in a late-stage study that involved 336 adult patients.

The company said the addition of the drug to standard treatment showed statistical significance in reducing bacterial density, a measure of change in infection, by the sixth month in 29 percent of patients, compared with 9 percent in patients on standard treatment alone.

Insmed’s shares surged 105.7 percent to $25.30 before the bell.

NTM lung infections are caused by a type of bacteria found in soil as well as water and are characterized by cough, fever and blood in the mucus. There is no approved treatment for the infections.

Insmed plans to apply for accelerated approval for the drug based on the study data. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had previously granted the drug breakthrough therapy designation and fast-track status.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

