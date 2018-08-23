CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, will host an educational briefing session for investors addressing the interference proceedings between The University of California, University of Vienna, and Emmanuelle Charpentier and the Broad Institute/Massachusetts Institute of Technology/Harvard University relating to the CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology patents, in advance of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s decision.

The educational webinar will take place on Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 at 8 a.m. ET. Investors are invited to join the webinar led by Cora Holt , Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP. The webinar will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the webinar and Q&A session, please visit this link , or the “Upcoming Events” section of Intellia’s website at intelliatx.com , at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

