Interference Proceedings Relating to CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Technology Patents

Written by: | support@globenewswire.com | Dated: Thursday, August 23rd, 2018

 

Intellia Therapeutics to Host Educational Briefing Webinar on Interference Proceedings Relating to CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Technology Patents

 

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, will host an educational briefing session for investors addressing the interference proceedings between The University of California, University of Vienna, and Emmanuelle Charpentier and the Broad Institute/Massachusetts Institute of Technology/Harvard University relating to the CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology patents, in advance of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit’s decision.

The educational webinar will take place on Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 at 8 a.m. ET. Investors are invited to join the webinar led by Cora Holt, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP. The webinar will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the webinar and Q&A session, please visit this link, or the “Upcoming Events” section of Intellia’s website at intelliatx.com, at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. 

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company focused on developing proprietary, curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and through improved cell therapies that can treat cancer and immunological diseases by replacing patients’ diseased cells. The combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts Intellia in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia Therapeutics and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com and follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets.

About Finnegan

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP is one of the largest IP law firms in the world. From offices in Atlanta, Boston, London, Palo Alto, Reston, Seoul, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo, and Washington, DC, the firm practices all aspects of patenttrademarkcopyright, and trade secret law, including counselingprosecutionlicensing, and litigation. Finnegan also represents clients on IP issues related to European patents and trade marksinternational tradeportfolio management, the Internete-commerce, government contracts, antitrust, and unfair competition. For additional information on the firm, please visit www.finnegan.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

