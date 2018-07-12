NEW YORK (July 12, 2018) – Intouch Solutions is proud to announce the recent hires of Wanda Cruz, senior vice president of marketing intelligence, and Karen Kranack, vice president of user experience. A leading marketing agency serving the pharmaceutical industry, Intouch has seen rapid expansion over the past five years. The addition of Cruz and Kranack further expands the 750-person firm.

As senior vice president of marketing intelligence, Cruz will lead the marketing intelligence group. In this role, she will focus on business development, including analytics, data science and field experience strategic support. Ultimately, Cruz is responsible for elevating Intouch’s offerings to drive revenue through new business opportunities while supporting organic growth efforts.

A seasoned professional within the healthcare industry, Cruz possesses more than 18 years of experience. Most recently serving as the associate director of marketing at Valeritas, Cruz holds expertise in areas related to digital strategy, brand marketing, sales enablement and EHR. She has held positions with several global, multibillion-dollar companies and start-ups, including Novo Nordisk, Novartis Oncology and Johnson & Johnson.

“I am delighted to join the team at Intouch for what is going to be exciting times ahead,” said Cruz. “Analytics, data and data science have become one of Intouch’s many differentiators, elevating our ability to offer more strategic value to our clients. I look forward to leading the marketing intelligence group to drive more results for Intouch and its clients alike.”

As vice president of user experience, Kranack leverages 18 years of knowledge in the digital, user experience and product development realms to refine the user experience vision and strategy across Intouch. While promoting innovation in user experience thinking across the agency and building client relationships, Kranack also serves as a mentor to her team.

Before joining Intouch, Kranack served as vice president of strategy and research at Modus Agency, where she created and oversaw the agency’s research and strategy practice, led multi-disciplinary project teams, and managed user experience project strategy and vision, from conception and research to development. Kranack also previously served as the global head of user experience for Estee Lauder Corporation, and ran her own consulting firm.

“I’m tremendously excited by Intouch’s dedication to design thinking,” said Kranack. “I’m thrilled to push our user experience expertise to the next level in creating digital experiences that support client goals while servicing customer needs.”

“With the formation of the marketing intelligence group and the continued development of our user experience offering, I’m elated to welcome Wanda and Karen to our Intouch family,” said Faruk Capan, CEO of Intouch Solutions. “Wanda and Karen both possess a wealth of experience and knowledge within their respective fields. We are fortunate to have them on board. I have no doubt they will help grow Intouch and deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

About Intouch Solutions

Founded in 1999, Intouch Solutions is a leading marketing and advertising agency with offices in Kansas City, Chicago, New York City, London and Mumbai. Intouch Solutions is part of Intouch Group, a privately held network of 750 employees across six affiliates. Specializing in solutions for the life sciences, Intouch is redefining what marketing means to these industries. Contact Intouch at getintouch@intouchsol.com or visit them on the Web at www.intouchsol.com.

