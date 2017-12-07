Intouch Solutions Advances Strategic Planning and Client Services Offerings with Leadership Promotions
NEW YORK CITY (December 7, 2017) – Intouch Solutions proudly announces the promotions
of Tim Kosnik, vice president of client services; Shane Mayer, senior vice president of client
services; Robert Egert, senior vice president of strategic planning; and Sean Hartigan, senior vice
president of strategic planning. A leading marketing agency serving the pharmaceutical industry,
Intouch has seen rapid expansion over the past five years and actively promotes experienced
leaders from within the over 650-person firm.
Since joining Intouch in 2014, Kosnik has played a key role in the company’s New York office. In
his most recent role as group account director, Kosnik led one of the agency’s largest accounts,
implementing multi-channel customer relationship management campaigns, and building and
executing enterprise level planning and execution methodologies.
As vice president of client services, Kosnik oversees a large list of accounts. He helps drive new
client relationships and works to strategically build them over time. His forward thinking, which
turns innovative solutions into strategic brand plans, helps clients meet their goals.
“I am proud to call Intouch my home and value the experience it has afforded me through the
years,” said Kosnik. “Intouch continues to grow, which in turn allows our clients to grow. I’m
honored to serve as a VP of client services and look forward to continue providing our clients with
outstanding solutions.”
A key member of the Intouch team, Mayer began his career with the company as vice president of
client services. In this role, Mayer oversaw team members and managed all client relationships,
taking a holistic approach.
In his new role as senior vice president of client services, Mayer oversees the growth, trajectory and
vision of several of Intouch’s largest accounts.
“I’m very excited about my promotion. I’ve been working in the pharma digital space since 2003
and it’s nice to be recognized for your work. However, much work is ahead of us,” said Mayer. “I
look forward to continuing to drive customer centricity into our clients’ cultures and love working
for one of the rare agencies that is truly equipped to deliver on that promise.”
Joining Intouch in 2014, Egert recently served as vice president of strategic planning. During that
time he served as the lead strategist for a multi-year, marketing transformation initiative for a
global pharmaceutical company.
As senior vice president of strategic planning, Egert will lead a team of strategic planners to deliver
solutions in the Enterprise Consulting and Multichannel Marketing practices.
“I’m excited about my new role because it will enable me to apply my experience in marketing
transformation to additional accounts while mentoring other strategic planners in enterprise
consulting and multichannel marketing,” said Egert. “Our clients are increasingly focused on
customer-centricity and multichannel engagement. Against this backdrop, I’m looking forward to
growing the enterprise practice at Intouch.”
Hartigan began his career with Intouch in 2014 as vice president of strategic planning and was the
first planner in New York City office. In that role, he provided strategic direction to clients and
helped grow the NYC Strategic Planning team, and helped frame Intouch’s effective and
differentiating marketing methodology, INTUNE. Additionally, Hartigan helped lead the training
of the company’s Strategic Planning teams in New York, Chicago and Kansas City.
In his new role at senior vice president, Hartigan will continue to help the company expand its
marketing capabilities, bench strength and client roster through his data-informed strategies, kind
leadership, and over 15 years of healthcare experience.
“Intouch is not just another agency. It’s 700 experts strong in the US and abroad, but we still have
our grass roots soul and culture of nimble, fearless innovation,” said Hartigan. “When you marry
smart leaders with the best thinking, you get impressive results that translate to clients that trust
you and are very satisfied. That’s why I’m here and why I love this place – I made a strategic
decision to come here and we’re just getting warmed up.”
“Intouch Solutions was built on innovation and a desire to help its clients achieve the best,” said
Faruk Capan, CEO. “Tim, Shane, Robert and Sean all possess the qualities necessary to lead and
inspire innovation and the best possible solutions for our clients. I’m proud to have each of them
on our team and look forward to watching them achieve further success as leaders at Intouch.”
About Intouch Solutions Inc.
Founded in 1999, Intouch Solutions Inc. is a privately held marketing agency with offices in
Kansas City, Chicago, New York City and London. Intouch employs more than 650 people and
has been named Agency of the Year five times by several industry publications. Specializing in
solutions for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, Intouch is redefining what marketing
means to these industries. Contact Intouch at getintouch@intouchsol.com or visit them on the
Web at www.intouchsol.com.
