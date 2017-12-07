NEW YORK CITY (December 7, 2017) – Intouch Solutions proudly announces the promotions

of Tim Kosnik, vice president of client services; Shane Mayer, senior vice president of client

services; Robert Egert, senior vice president of strategic planning; and Sean Hartigan, senior vice

president of strategic planning. A leading marketing agency serving the pharmaceutical industry,

Intouch has seen rapid expansion over the past five years and actively promotes experienced

leaders from within the over 650-person firm.

Since joining Intouch in 2014, Kosnik has played a key role in the company’s New York office. In

his most recent role as group account director, Kosnik led one of the agency’s largest accounts,

implementing multi-channel customer relationship management campaigns, and building and

executing enterprise level planning and execution methodologies.

As vice president of client services, Kosnik oversees a large list of accounts. He helps drive new

client relationships and works to strategically build them over time. His forward thinking, which

turns innovative solutions into strategic brand plans, helps clients meet their goals.

“I am proud to call Intouch my home and value the experience it has afforded me through the

years,” said Kosnik. “Intouch continues to grow, which in turn allows our clients to grow. I’m

honored to serve as a VP of client services and look forward to continue providing our clients with

outstanding solutions.”

A key member of the Intouch team, Mayer began his career with the company as vice president of

client services. In this role, Mayer oversaw team members and managed all client relationships,

taking a holistic approach.

In his new role as senior vice president of client services, Mayer oversees the growth, trajectory and

vision of several of Intouch’s largest accounts.

“I’m very excited about my promotion. I’ve been working in the pharma digital space since 2003

and it’s nice to be recognized for your work. However, much work is ahead of us,” said Mayer. “I

look forward to continuing to drive customer centricity into our clients’ cultures and love working

for one of the rare agencies that is truly equipped to deliver on that promise.”

Joining Intouch in 2014, Egert recently served as vice president of strategic planning. During that

time he served as the lead strategist for a multi-year, marketing transformation initiative for a

global pharmaceutical company.

As senior vice president of strategic planning, Egert will lead a team of strategic planners to deliver

solutions in the Enterprise Consulting and Multichannel Marketing practices.

“I’m excited about my new role because it will enable me to apply my experience in marketing

transformation to additional accounts while mentoring other strategic planners in enterprise

consulting and multichannel marketing,” said Egert. “Our clients are increasingly focused on

customer-centricity and multichannel engagement. Against this backdrop, I’m looking forward to

growing the enterprise practice at Intouch.”

Hartigan began his career with Intouch in 2014 as vice president of strategic planning and was the

first planner in New York City office. In that role, he provided strategic direction to clients and

helped grow the NYC Strategic Planning team, and helped frame Intouch’s effective and

differentiating marketing methodology, INTUNE. Additionally, Hartigan helped lead the training

of the company’s Strategic Planning teams in New York, Chicago and Kansas City.

In his new role at senior vice president, Hartigan will continue to help the company expand its

marketing capabilities, bench strength and client roster through his data-informed strategies, kind

leadership, and over 15 years of healthcare experience.

“Intouch is not just another agency. It’s 700 experts strong in the US and abroad, but we still have

our grass roots soul and culture of nimble, fearless innovation,” said Hartigan. “When you marry

smart leaders with the best thinking, you get impressive results that translate to clients that trust

you and are very satisfied. That’s why I’m here and why I love this place – I made a strategic

decision to come here and we’re just getting warmed up.”

“Intouch Solutions was built on innovation and a desire to help its clients achieve the best,” said

Faruk Capan, CEO. “Tim, Shane, Robert and Sean all possess the qualities necessary to lead and

inspire innovation and the best possible solutions for our clients. I’m proud to have each of them

on our team and look forward to watching them achieve further success as leaders at Intouch.”

About Intouch Solutions Inc.

Founded in 1999, Intouch Solutions Inc. is a privately held marketing agency with offices in

Kansas City, Chicago, New York City and London. Intouch employs more than 650 people and

has been named Agency of the Year five times by several industry publications. Specializing in

solutions for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, Intouch is redefining what marketing

means to these industries. Contact Intouch at getintouch@intouchsol.com or visit them on the

Web at www.intouchsol.com.