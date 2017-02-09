Top Articles
February 9, 2017 – Intouch Solutions, a leading U.S.-based integrated marketing agency, and
Healthware International, a top-ranked global communications and innovation agency, have
signed a definitive agreement to share ownership of a new joint venture, which will serve the
needs of life science clients worldwide. Combining the collective expertise of both organizations
creates a unique, independent, and fully integrated offering that provides life science clients
with expanded services and true global reach.
The two agencies currently comprise eight offices with 800 employees worldwide, and
collectively provide a range of services, including:
• Creative, brand, and multi-channel marketing strategy
• Innovation services
• Enterprise marketing and technology
• Digital transformation and business solution development
Clients will have full access to the complete resources of both parent companies.
“Refreshingly, this is not ‘network as usual,’” said Intouch Solutions CEO Faruk Capan. “We’ve
designed the joint venture to represent a nimble, healthy alternative to the old-school global
agency networks,” he said. “The alliance helps clients bring U.S. and global communications
strategies together the right way – strategies that are innovative, data-driven, and deliver a
best-in-class customer experience.”
“Healthware and Intouch hold a similar digital-centric heritage and also a shared vision for the
future,” said Roberto Ascione, CEO of Healthware International. “This alliance brings together
two companies that are culturally aligned, geographically complimentary, and – most of all –
share a history of pushing the leading edge in life science communications and digital
transformation.”
The business will legally be known as Intouch Solutions International™ and will be managed by
Ariel Salmang, managing director of Intouch Solutions’ London operation. Terms of the deal
were not disclosed.
About Intouch Solutions
Founded in 1999, Intouch Solutions Inc. is a privately held marketing agency with offices in
Kansas City, Chicago, New York City and London. Intouch employs more than 650 people and
has been named Agency of the Year five times. Specializing in solutions for the life science
industries, Intouch is redefining what marketing means to these industries. Contact Intouch at
getintouch@intouchsol.com or visit them on the Web at www.intouchsol.com.
About Healthware International
Healthware is a next-generation healthcare consultancy, combining a unique blend of
marketing and creative services with innovation and technology capabilities, able to deliver
value to existing and emerging healthcare stakeholders. Established twenty years ago in Italy,
Healthware is now an independent global company, consistently ranked among the top
healthcare agencies worldwide, with offices in London, Milan, New York, Rome and Salerno.
Learn more at www.healthwareinternational.com or contact Healthware at
info@healthwareinternational.com.
# # #
For media inquiries:
Wendy Blackburn – Executive Vice President, Intouch Solutions
E-mail: wendy.blackburn@intouchsol.com
Mobile: +1-913-530-5207
Antonietta Pannella – Marketing & External Relations, Healthware International
E-mail: antonietta.pannella@healthwareinternational.com
Mobile: +39-349-0648276
