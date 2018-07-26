CHICAGO (July 26, 2018) – Intouch Solutions proudly announces the promotion of four employees in its Chicago office. For the past five-years, Intouch Solutions, the leading marketing agency serving the pharmaceutical industry, has seen rapid expansion. The agency actively promotes within the 750-person firm.

The four employees are:

Paige Blackburn, senior project manager, started working at Intouch in May 2014. Formerly project manager, Blackburn is continually requested from account, creative and leadership teams for her consistent, client-focused, and detailed demeanor. Now as senior project manager, Blackburn manages multiple projects from start to finish, ensuring projects stay within their objectives in terms of time, scope and budget.

Jenny Kaplan, account director, has been a member of the Intouch family for just over three years. She most recently served in the role of account supervisor, in which she led a team through a unique and challenging device launch. As account director, Kaplan leads the digital marketing efforts for two of the agency’s brands. She is also working on leading a subsequent device launch.

Grace Pollert, senior office manager, joined Intouch in 2013 as an office coordinator. Over the years, Pollert continued to impress colleagues and clients alike, leading to her last role as office manager. As senior office manager, Pollert manages the Chicago office facilities and operations for both Intouch Solutions and Intouch Proto. This includes managing events, and office culture initiatives, as well as ensuring Intouch is an efficient and safe working environment.

Jamie Weil, account manager, began her work for Intouch in December 2016. Most recently a marketing coordinator, Weil built meaningful relationships with her clients and colleagues alike and served as the driving force behind a large client’s app launch. As account manager, Weil continues to provide project support for the app she helped launch. She also manages several email projects, including a personalized communications program, to ensure results are met and exceeded.

About Intouch Solutions

Founded in 1999, Intouch Solutions is a leading marketing and advertising agency with offices in Kansas City, Chicago, New York City, London and Mumbai. Intouch Solutions is part of Intouch Group, a privately held network of 750 employees across six affiliates. Specializing in solutions for the life sciences, Intouch is redefining what marketing means to these industries. Contact Intouch at getintouch@intouchsol.com or visit them on the Web at www.intouchsol.com.