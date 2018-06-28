Kansas City-based Intouch Solutions has reorganized its offerings into Intouch Group. The entity comprises two separate creative shops, a joint venture with an Italian healthcare agency, a media agency, a technology and production services hub, and an analytics practice.

The creative shops are Intouch Solutions and Intouch Proto. The joint venture with Healthware International, which was established more than a year ago, is Intouch International. The full-service media buying company is Intouch Media. Intouch B2D is the technology and production services hub, and Intouch Analytics is a full-service analytics practice.

Executives say Intouch Group provides “a flexible working model for clients and employees as the six affiliates work autonomously or in partnership with one another respectively.”

“Our clients have been asking for us to align our operations to reflect our vast expertise and depth of service offerings,” says Faruk Capan, CEO, Intouch Solutions. “We have achieved that goal with these changes, while maintaining our culture of collaboration and teamwork. Ultimately, this structure allows us to compete at a new level, and be seen as the powerhouse organization we are.”

Capan says Intouch Group has taken steps to house each of its entities separately from Intouch Solutions. For example, Intouch Proto is mostly based in Chicago. Intouch International has an office in London.

Before making any of these changes, Intouch consulted with a group consisting of clients and vendor partners to get their feedback and advice. Their recommendations included making sure the Intouch entities were physically separated as well as keeping the Intouch name as part of the brand, Capan says.

While the Intouch name remains, the organization has undergone a brand refresh to reflect the new Intouch Group structure. “Using elements of the original Intouch Solutions logomark, the new visual identity system was designed to reflect the vibrant future of Intouch Group while honoring the successes of Intouch Solutions’ past,” executives say.

Despite the changes, Intouch remains dedicated to the life sciences vertical and its own digital roots. “Through Intouch Group, the organization will build upon its core capabilities, as well as gain the opportunity to expand its services over time,” management says.

“We are driven to be the go-to partner for full-service needs – now and in the future,” Capan says. “Intouch Group offers the advantages of a network’s size and scale, with the creative, innovative spirit of an independent. We continue to experience growth as an organization and we are excited about the opportunities Intouch Group represents for us.”